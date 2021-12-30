Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    A Day After Joining Mavericks, Isaiah Thomas Enters Health and Safety Protocols
    Publish date:

    A Day After Joining Mavericks, Isaiah Thomas Enters Health and Safety Protocols

    Isaiah Thomas enters health and safety protocols one day after his Dallas Mavericks debut.
    Author:

    Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

    Isaiah Thomas enters health and safety protocols one day after his Dallas Mavericks debut.

    One day after Isaiah Thomas signed a 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks and joined his new team for their road game against the Sacramento Kings, Thomas has entered into health and safety protocols.

    In his Dallas debut, the former Boston Celtics star played 13:17, scored six points, and dished out four assists. Those four dimes he doled out were the second-most on the team behind starting point guard Jalen Brunson and were the third-most in the game. The Mavericks lost by a point (95-94) to the franchise that drafted Thomas with the 60th pick in the 2011 draft.

    Thomas joins a lengthy list of Mavericks players currently placed in Covid protocol. That group includes Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Maxi Kleber. In total, Dallas has nine players in health and safety protocols.

    Thomas signed with the Mavericks just days after his 10-day deal with the Los Angeles Lakers expired. In his second stint with the purple and gold, the two-time All-Star averaged 9.3 points in four games. In his first game back in the NBA, he erupted for 19 points in 21 minutes off the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

    Further Reading

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    In More Ways Than One, the Celtics are in Need of a Shakeup

    What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss to Timberwolves: It's Just Not Working

    What Stood Out in Celtics' Christmas Loss to Bucks: Boston Starts Fast, Crumbles at Crunch Time

    Should the Celtics Trade for Buddy Hield?

    Jayson Tatum Makes a Major Announcement

    The Latest On Dennis Schroder's Future with the Celtics

    More Clemson

    USATSI_17427220
    Top Stories

    A Day After Joining Mavericks, Isaiah Thomas Enters Health and Safety Protocols

    9 minutes ago
    USATSI_17374898
    Top Stories

    There's a Noticeable Absence from Celtics' Latest Injury Report

    50 minutes ago
    USATSI_17425864
    Top Stories

    The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Clippers Game

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17426608
    Top Stories

    What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss to Clippers: Boston, Ice Cold from Beyond the Arc, Refuses to Adapt

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17398160
    Top Stories

    Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Joining Dallas Mavericks on 10-Day Deal

    Dec 29, 2021
    USATSI_17323690
    Top Stories

    The Celtics Get Two Players Back from Health and Safety Protocols

    Dec 29, 2021
    USATSI_17402804
    Top Stories

    In More Ways Than One, the Celtics are in Need of a Shakeup

    Dec 29, 2021
    USATSI_17416713
    Top Stories

    The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Timberwolves Game

    Dec 28, 2021