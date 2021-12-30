A Day After Joining Mavericks, Isaiah Thomas Enters Health and Safety Protocols

One day after Isaiah Thomas signed a 10-day contract with the Dallas Mavericks and joined his new team for their road game against the Sacramento Kings, Thomas has entered into health and safety protocols.

In his Dallas debut, the former Boston Celtics star played 13:17, scored six points, and dished out four assists. Those four dimes he doled out were the second-most on the team behind starting point guard Jalen Brunson and were the third-most in the game. The Mavericks lost by a point (95-94) to the franchise that drafted Thomas with the 60th pick in the 2011 draft.

Thomas joins a lengthy list of Mavericks players currently placed in Covid protocol. That group includes Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Maxi Kleber. In total, Dallas has nine players in health and safety protocols.

Thomas signed with the Mavericks just days after his 10-day deal with the Los Angeles Lakers expired. In his second stint with the purple and gold, the two-time All-Star averaged 9.3 points in four games. In his first game back in the NBA, he erupted for 19 points in 21 minutes off the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

