Baylor Scheierman Shares the Advice He got from Jayson Tatum
Baylor Scheierman will be making his Summer League debut on Saturday against the Miami Heat. The Boston Celtics selected the 23-year-old forward with the 30th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Per Inside The Celtics, Jayson Tatum gave advice to the rookie.
“He said, 'Just be confident and be yourself.' Especially with Summer League, it's a little different than the normal regular NBA game. And so he said, 'Just be confident, be yourself, and try to get your teammates involved any way you can.’”
Scheierman expanded on his interaction with Tatum.
“Yeah, it's been good. Jayson was here on Saturday. When I was in here signing my contract, he was signing his new one. And we were both working out at the same time. It was great to just meet him and kind of just pick his brain and ask him some questions about Summer League, and things like that. The reception's been really well. and I'm looking forward to just continuing to meet all the guys and meet the fans and all that.”