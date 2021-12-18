Boston Celtics Reportedly Signing Justin Jackson

With five players in health and safety protocols, the Boston Celtics are signing forward Justin Jackson via a hardship exemption, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The former 15th overall pick has four years of NBA experience, averaging 6.6 points and 2.5 rebounds for his career.

The Celtics, who host the New York Knicks on Saturday night, are currently without Al Horford, Grant Williams, Jabari Parker, Juancho Hernangomez, and two-way player Sam Hauser due to them entering health and safety protocols in the last two days.

Williams took to Twitter on Friday to share that he's doing well and believes he'll be back on the court soon.

Additionally, Boston played Friday night's game against the Golden State Warriors without Dennis Schroder, inactive because of a non-Covid illness. The Celtics will announce his status for Saturday night's game against the Knicks closer to tip-off, which is at 7:00 EST.

