Celtics Forward Grant Williams Suspended After Altercation With Official

The Boston Celtics will be without the services of Grant Williams when they take the court Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The NBA announced a one-game suspension for the sharpshooting big man Wednesday afternoon for "recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official" in the fourth quarter of the Celtics' 120-102 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 24.

You can check out the full announcement from the NBA below.

After attempting to draw a charge early in the fourth quarter of Monday's contest, Williams got up off the ground and while running towards the sideline bumped into one of the officials and was given a technical foul and ejected from the contest.

Williams will return to the court following his suspension on Sunday Oct. 30 when the Celtics take on the Washington Wizards at TD Garden.

