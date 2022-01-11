Celtics Rule Marcus Smart, Right-Thigh Contusion, Out for Remainder of Pacers Game

After suffering a right-thigh contusion when he took a knee from Domantas Sabonis while the Indiana Pacers' All-Star big man was setting a screen, The Boston Celtics have ruled out Marcus Smart for the remainder of Monday's game.

The play occurred with just over six minutes left in the third frame. Initially, Smart was probable to return, but he got ruled out eight minutes later.

