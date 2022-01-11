Skip to main content
Celtics Rule Marcus Smart, Right-Thigh Contusion, Out for Remainder of Pacers Game

Marcus Smart suffered a right-thigh contusion when fighting over a screen set by Pacers' big man Domantas Sabonis.

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

After suffering a right-thigh contusion when he took a knee from Domantas Sabonis while the Indiana Pacers' All-Star big man was setting a screen, The Boston Celtics have ruled out Marcus Smart for the remainder of Monday's game.

The play occurred with just over six minutes left in the third frame. Initially, Smart was probable to return, but he got ruled out eight minutes later.

