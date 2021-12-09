Danny Ainge Evaluates Celtics, Brad Stevens, and Discusses Potential NBA Return

On Wednesday, in an interview with Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, former Boston Celtics president of basketball operations, Danny Ainge, shared his thoughts on a wide range of topics. That included his evaluation of how the team is playing, the job his successor, Brad Stevens, is doing as he grows into the position, and how he's spending his newly found free time. Ainge also spoke about the possibility of coming back to work in an NBA front office.

When asked what he thinks when he hears his name connected to opportunities around the league, Ainge had the following to say.

"I'm not closing the book on other opportunities, but they'd have to be the right situation, I'd have to be working with the right people, in the right role...I don't want to get back into 18 hour days. I don't think that's in anybody's best interest, for that matter. I know how much work it takes to be good at the job. At the same time, I have 40 years experience in the NBA, and I think I have a lot to offer some team that might see that, me as a helper to people in the organization...just depending on what the role is."

One of the opportunities Ainge's name is attached to is The Portland Trail Blazers' search for a new president of basketball operations. That job recently became available when the team moved on from Neil Olshey, who held that position with the franchise since 2015 but had his contract terminated due to workplace misconduct. Ainge grew up in Oregon and played for the Blazers for two seasons.

When asked to evaluate his successor, Brad Stevens', performance as the Celtics' new president of basketball operations, Ainge said: "I think Brad's done a great job...getting Dennis Schroder in here this summer was huge. Josh Richardson is really playing well for the team right now. Especially lately after a little bit of a slow start, but he's playing really well...the team is at its strongest when their top guys are all healthy. When Robert Williams, and Al Horford, and Jaylen (Brown), and Jayson (Tatum), and Marcus, Schroder, like all those guys, when everybody's healthy, the team is good."

As for his thoughts on the growth and performance of Brown and Tatum, Ainge was impressed by the hot start the former got off to before his hamstring injury slowed him down. While the latter is just now recapturing his rhythm as a shooter, that was never a concern for Ainge. When speaking on the subject, the Celtics' former president of basketball operations wrapped up his thoughts with the remark: "The question is can the rest of the guys step up and play their roles and take some of the burden off of him."

Ainge is encouraged by what this iteration of the Celtics can become, and he offered this message to Celtics fans: "Let's get healthy first...we really need to get healthy. But I know you can't wait, always to get everybody healthy; you've got to play the game tonight."

As for how Ainge is spending his time now that he's not working 18-hour days trying to help bring the Celtics banner 18, predictably, he's taking advantage of the chance to spend more time on the golf course. He's also enjoying more family time and getting to be around his grandkids more often now that he's living in Utah.

You can check out the full interview here: Former President of Operations Danny Ainge discusses the state of the Celtics

