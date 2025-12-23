Jimmy Butler Doesn’t Want Warriors Fans to Vote Him to All-Star Game for Funny Reason
It’s NBA All-Star season and the league’s 30 teams are beginning campaigns to send the best players to the Clippers’ Intuit Dome for the festivities in February.
The Warriors prepared a video for their six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler to make it a seventh this year, containing some funny quotes over his first year with Golden State. The team may have wanted to check with Butler first, though, because according to him, he’d rather use the All-Star break for just that: a break.
Butler commented on the Warriors’ video posted to the team Instagram account, calling for fans to exert their effort elsewhere. “Don’t vote for me guys. Instead somebody create a GoFundMe to send me to Barbados,” he wrote in a comment with heart emojis. “Thanks in advance. Go Warriors.”
I’m sure a vacation sounds nice in the middle of a grueling NBA season. Butler hasn’t made the All-Star game since 2021–22, but this year he’s averaging his highest scoring total in two seasons with 19.8 points per game through 25 contests. He dropped 31 points in a loss to the Suns on Thursday and followed that up with a 25-point performance in a Golden State victory over Phoenix on Saturday.
With the Warriors sitting at 14–15 and Steph Curry’s 28.8 points a night appearing as a near lock for the superstar’s 12th All-Star appearance this year, Butler may be on the outside looking in. But, it appears he’s happy to leave it that way.