SI

Jimmy Butler Doesn’t Want Warriors Fans to Vote Him to All-Star Game for Funny Reason

The six-time All-Star is fine keeping it that way.

Blake Silverman

Jimmy Butler is a six-time NBA All-Star
Jimmy Butler is a six-time NBA All-Star / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

It’s NBA All-Star season and the league’s 30 teams are beginning campaigns to send the best players to the Clippers’ Intuit Dome for the festivities in February.

The Warriors prepared a video for their six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler to make it a seventh this year, containing some funny quotes over his first year with Golden State. The team may have wanted to check with Butler first, though, because according to him, he’d rather use the All-Star break for just that: a break.

Butler commented on the Warriors’ video posted to the team Instagram account, calling for fans to exert their effort elsewhere. “Don’t vote for me guys. Instead somebody create a GoFundMe to send me to Barbados,” he wrote in a comment with heart emojis. “Thanks in advance. Go Warriors.”

I’m sure a vacation sounds nice in the middle of a grueling NBA season. Butler hasn’t made the All-Star game since 2021–22, but this year he’s averaging his highest scoring total in two seasons with 19.8 points per game through 25 contests. He dropped 31 points in a loss to the Suns on Thursday and followed that up with a 25-point performance in a Golden State victory over Phoenix on Saturday.

Next. NBA First Time All-Stars. Making the Case for Six First-Time NBA All-Stars. light

With the Warriors sitting at 14–15 and Steph Curry’s 28.8 points a night appearing as a near lock for the superstar’s 12th All-Star appearance this year, Butler may be on the outside looking in. But, it appears he’s happy to leave it that way.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NBA