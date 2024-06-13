ESPN Insider Doubtful Over Kristaps Porzingis' NBA Finals Return
Kristaps Porzingis suffered a rare leg injury during Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Less than two hours before tip-off, the Boston Celtics announced that Porzingis would be inactive for Game 3.
On NBA Countdown, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski expressed that Porzingis may potentially be ruled out for the remainder of the championship round.
“There’s real doubt about Kristaps Porzingis, his availability the rest of this series. It was the Celtics’ medical staff that ruled him out… despite the fact that he wanted to push through and participate in Game 3.”
Prior to the NBA Finals, the 28-year-old center missed Boston’s ten previous games due to a strained left calf. The Celtics stated that the two injuries are unrelated.
