Here's Why Boston Celtics Should Draft Bronny James
The 2024 NBA Draft is soon approaching, though there is a lackluster aura surrounding the event. There is no media frenzy focused on a promising prospect, as seen with Victor Wembanyama and Zion Williamson. An anonymous NBA executive believes it may be one of the worst draft classes in recent history.
Instead, Bronny James has been the hot topic surrounding the upcoming draft. There is speculation that drafting the 19-year-old guard will pave the way to signing his Hall-of-Fame-bound father, LeBron James.
“My last year will be played with my son,” James Sr. told Jason Lloyd of The Athletic in 2022. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”
This season, James Sr. averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game. The 39-year-old is set to be a free agent over the summer.
The Boston Celtics may benefit from drafting James Jr., maximizing their hopes of acquiring the father-son duo. It would be a low-risk, high-reward move, as the franchise already has a plethora of talent and little need for improvement.
Boston finished with the best regular season record, 64-18, and recently advanced to the NBA Finals. They boast an acclaimed starting lineup of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White.
Boston’s depth expands down to their G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. This season, with the likes of JD Davidson, DJ Steward, Drew Peterson, Jordan Walsh, and Neemias Queta, the developmental team made a G-League Finals appearance.
Hypothetically, James Sr. could bring leadership and even more depth to the Celtics, while acting as a complimentary piece to Tatum and Brown.
Although James Sr.’s availability would likely be limited due to age, a spot in Boston’s rotation would take away the pressures of being a first or second option. The injury-prone Porzingis has benefited from this type of role change.
While it is believed that James Sr. feels hostile towards the city of Boston, the 20-time All-Star has an ownership stake in the Boston Red Sox. Also, Boston would give James Sr. the best chance of capturing a fifth NBA championship, which may be enough to leave any hard feelings in the past.
Circling back to James Jr., even if his father were to veer in a different direction, the Celtics would still have a capable rookie on their roster without the regret of missing out on a standout prospect.