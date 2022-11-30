Here's Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Celtics-Heat Wednesday Showdown

The Celtics are looking to extend their winning streak to five games Wednesday

The Boston Celtics are back in action Wednesday night.

Boston is looking to extend its winning streak to five games as it welcomes the rival Miami Heat to town for the first of back-to-back meetings. The Celtics enter the tilt sporting the NBA's best record at 17-4 after winning 13 of their last 14 games. Boston is still waiting to hear back on the status of Jaylen Brown for the showdown after he missed the team's recent blowout of the Charlotte Hornets.

The Heat head into Wednesday's matchup winners of three straight games, but haven't been as advertised so far this season. Miami currently sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference at 10-11 and has dealt with a plethora of injuries so far this season. To continue the trend, star wing Jimmy Butler will miss Wednesday's contest against the Celtics.

Here are three interesting prop bets to consider from Sports Illustrated Sportsbook ahead of the Celtics-Heat clash:

Jayson Tatum Over 29.5 Points Scored (-125)

The Celtics may be without the services of Brown for the second straight game which would give Tatum even more opportunities on the offensive end. The young Boston star already is averaging over 30 points per game and if there are more shots available, it should be an easy over for the three-time All-Star.

If you were to place a $125 wager on Tatum to hit the over and he scores 30 or more points, the payout would be $100.

Kyle Lowry Under 15.5 Points Scored (-133)

The 36-year-old may need to carry more of the load Wednesday night with Butler expected to miss the showdown, but he has a tough matchup ahead of him. With Marcus Smart, Derrick White, and Malcolm Brogdon all available, Lowry should be in for a long night.

The longtime Toronto Raptor guard is averaging under 15 points per game and with a tough matchup ahead, should stay below that total. If you were to place a $133 wager down and Lowry scores 15 or fewer points, the payout would be $100.

Jayson Tatum Over 41.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-125)

Tatum has been filling up the stat sheet all season for the Celtics. The 24-year-old is averaging a career-high 30.8 points and 4.6 assists per game to go along with 7.7 rebounds per game and should be able to reach this total easily Wednesday night. Tatum should be able to eclipse 41.5 points, rebounds, and assists if Brown plays, but if he does not the young Boston star should be able to do even easier.

If you were to place a $125 wager down and Tatum tallies 42 or more points, rebounds, and assists, the payout would be $100.

