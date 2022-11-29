It Certainly Sounds Like Malcolm Brogdon is Loving his Time With Celtics

Brogdon has been the perfect addition to the Celtics to open the 2022-23 season

The Boston Celtics have found themselves a good one in Malcolm Brogdon.

Boston swung a deal for the 2016-17 Rookie of the Year ahead of the 2022-23 season he has unsurprisingly shined and given the squad a dimension they haven't had in recent years. Brogdon immediately accepted an unfamiliar role off the bench to help make the Celtics better and it certainly has.

Through 17 games played, Brogdon boasts averages of 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game while shooting a blistering 46.9% from beyond the arc. The 29-year-old has provided consistent and efficient scoring and play-making off the Boston bench and has improved the team.

Brogdon opened up how he's felt about his short time in Boston so far after yet another win Monday night as the Celtics blew out the Charlotte Hornets, 140-105.

"(Marcus Smart), (Jayson Tatum), (Jaylen Brown), (Grant Williams), these guys haven't seen other teams," Brogdon said as seen on NBC Sports Boston. "So they don't know how other organizations, other teams, how everything works in other places. There's a lot of good here from the top down. From leadership down to the PTs to the players, there's a lot of good here and I remind the guys of that when times get tough.

There are always going to be times during the season where there are lulls or guys get a little unhappy, it's just the nature of the business. But for me and (Blake Griffin) we've been in situations where the team is not winning and the team is struggling and there's chaos. I try to encourage the guys to be appreciative of what they have here."

Although Brogdon has played just 17 games so far with the Celtics, it's pretty easy to see that he was the perfect fit for the squad.

