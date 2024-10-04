Jaylen Brown Singles Out Celtics' Second Unit After Preseason Win
The reigning champions Boston Celtics started their preseason with a win over the previous champions, the Denver Nuggets. Since it was preseason, the Celtics counted mostly on their second and third string to seal the victory towards the end of the game.
After the Celtics beat the Nuggets, Jaylen Brown singled out several players in the Celtics' second unit for their contributions to the win.
"I thought our second group came out and played astonishing. Payton (Pritchard) came out, does what Payton does - hit shots. Sam (Hauser) got a lot of great looks. Jayden (Springer), Jordan (Walsh), (Neemias Queta) all contributed, and we was able to finish out the game and find a way to win.," Brown told reporters after the game.
The win counts for nothing, but it is an encouraging sign that the Celtics' second unit is keeping up with the team. Special attention should be given to Walsh, who entered the preseason coming off a disappointing Summer League performance.
In his preseason debut, Walsh made two threes, corralled three offensive rebounds, dished out four assists, and blocked three shots. All in all, he looked like the jack-of-all-trades the Celtics envisioned him as when they
Of course, Walsh will have to prove that he can keep this up when the games count. He has a long way to go, but Brown had to do the same to get to where he is. Granted, he had higher expectations in the beginning than Walsh did, but he still had to prove himself to get into the rotation.
Walsh doesn't have to be nearly as good as Brown is to prove himself as a rotation player for the Celtics. Rather all he has to do is show exactly what he showed against the Nuggets to get a spot in the rotation.