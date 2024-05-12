Jrue Holiday Praises Al Horford After Game 3 Win vs. Cavaliers: ‘He's Built for it’
On Saturday, the Boston Celtics took a 106-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3. Al Horford started in place of the injured Kristaps Porzingis.
Per Inside The Celtics, Jrue Holiday praised teammate Horford.
"We put a lot on Al, we put a lot on Al. Like you said, just protecting the paint, anchoring us on the defensive end, and then, knowing that he's gonna get some shots because they kind of leave him open, especially with Mobley kind of dropping into the paint.”
Holiday called Horford one of his most reliable teammates.
"But Al is Al; he's one of the most reliable players I've ever played with, and you know that he's always gonna come through for you. So, we put a lot on Al, but he's built for it."
Game 4 is scheduled for Monday, May 13 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. EST.