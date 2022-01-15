Skip to main content
Marcus Smart Out for Celtics vs. Bulls Due to Health and Safety Protocols

Marcus Smart Out for Celtics vs. Bulls Due to Health and Safety Protocols

Marcus Smart will miss his third-straight game and his second one while in health and safety protocols.

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Smart will miss his third-straight game and his second one while in health and safety protocols.

According to the Boston Celtics' latest injury report, Marcus Smart is out for Saturday's home game against the Chicago Bulls due to health and safety protocols.

That news comes as no surprise. Smart entered health and safety protocols on Thursday. As a result, he missed Friday night's loss against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The two-time All-Defensive Team member hasn't played since sustaining a right thigh contusion in the third quarter of Monday's win against the Indiana Pacers. The injury occurred when he took a knee from Domantas Sabonis while fighting over a screen set by the Pacers' All-Star big man. Since Thursday, there's been no mention of the contusion next to Smart's name on the injury report, which is a good sign for how the healing process is going.

As for Saturday night's opposition, Zach LaVine left Friday's game between the Bulls and the Golden State Warriors due to a left knee injury. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, LaVine will undergo an MRI on Saturday. Wojnarowski adds that there's "initial confidence" about what his diagnosis will reveal, but he will miss Saturday's game.

Further Reading

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Brad Stevens Discusses Possibility of Celtics Bringing Back Isaiah Thomas

What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Pacers: Tatum and Brown Take Over

Report: Celtics Express Interest in Jeff Green and Jalen Smith; Evaluating Both Options

Should Jaylen Brown be the Celtics' Closer?

Trade Options for a Celtics Team in Need of Shooters

Celtics' Trade Options Part II: Facilitators

In More Ways Than One, the Celtics are in Need of a Shakeup

More Clemson

USATSI_17076843
Top Stories

Marcus Smart Out for Celtics vs. Bulls Due to Health and Safety Protocols

33 minutes ago
USATSI_17505904
Top Stories

The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Sixers Game

14 hours ago
USATSI_17505245
Top Stories

What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Sixers: Boston Not Ready for Measuring Stick Game

15 hours ago
USATSI_17392831
Top Stories

Marcus Smart Out for Celtics vs. Sixers Game Due to Health and Safety Protocols

Jan 14, 2022
USATSI_17392751
Top Stories

Marcus Smart Questionable for Celtics vs. Sixers Due to Health and Safety Protocols

Jan 13, 2022
USATSI_17427220
Top Stories

Brad Stevens Discusses Possibility of Celtics Bringing Back Isaiah Thomas

Jan 13, 2022
USATSI_17494998
Top Stories

The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Pacers Game

Jan 13, 2022
USATSI_17495029
Top Stories

What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Pacers: Tatum and Brown Take Over

Jan 12, 2022