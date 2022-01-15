Marcus Smart Out for Celtics vs. Bulls Due to Health and Safety Protocols

According to the Boston Celtics' latest injury report, Marcus Smart is out for Saturday's home game against the Chicago Bulls due to health and safety protocols.

That news comes as no surprise. Smart entered health and safety protocols on Thursday. As a result, he missed Friday night's loss against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The two-time All-Defensive Team member hasn't played since sustaining a right thigh contusion in the third quarter of Monday's win against the Indiana Pacers. The injury occurred when he took a knee from Domantas Sabonis while fighting over a screen set by the Pacers' All-Star big man. Since Thursday, there's been no mention of the contusion next to Smart's name on the injury report, which is a good sign for how the healing process is going.

As for Saturday night's opposition, Zach LaVine left Friday's game between the Bulls and the Golden State Warriors due to a left knee injury. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, LaVine will undergo an MRI on Saturday. Wojnarowski adds that there's "initial confidence" about what his diagnosis will reveal, but he will miss Saturday's game.

