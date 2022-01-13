Skip to main content
Marcus Smart Questionable for Celtics vs. Sixers Due to Health and Safety Protocols

On the eve of their matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics' injury report lists Marcus Smart as questionable due to health and safety protocols.

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Smart sustained a right thigh contusion in the third quarter of Monday's win against the Indiana Pacers. The injury occurred when he took a knee from Domantas Sabonis while fighting over a screen set by the Pacers' All-Star big man. The ensuing swelling and tightening prevented Smart from returning to the game, and he also missed Wednesday night's rematch in Indiana.

There's no mention of the contusion next to Smart's name on the injury report, which is a good sign for how the healing process is going. Regarding him getting listed as questionable due to health and safety protocols, it's worth mentioning the possibility it's the result of him being in close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. Inside The Celtics will continue monitoring Smart's status and give updates as they get provided.

Friday's matchup between the Celtics and Sixers tips off at 7:00 EST in the City of Brotherly Love. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

