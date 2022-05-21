Marcus Smart, Robert Williams Earn NBA All-Defensive Team Selections

About a month ago, Marcus Smart became the first guard since Gary Payton in the 1995-96 season to become the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year. Smart's the second Celtic since Kevin Garnett in 2007-08 to take home the honor, which came into existence in 1982-83.

Friday, Smart earned NBA All-Defensive First Team Honors, registering more voting points than anyone else. That's not a surprise for the individual named the league's best defender.

The other anchor of the Celtics' top-ranked defense, Robert Williams, got named to the NBA's All-Defensive Second Team. According to basketball-reference.com, Williams ranked first in defensive rating this season. He was second in blocked shots per game this season, averaging 2.2 per contest. He also ranked fourth in defensive box plus-minus and fifth in defensive win shares.

