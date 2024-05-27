Rick Carlisle Reveals Surprising Source of Motivation for Game 4 vs. Celtics
The Boston Celtics hold a 3-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers in their Eastern Conference Finals series. No team in NBA history has overcome a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series.
With Indiana’s hopes dimming, the NBA could plan a conference championship celebration as early as Game 4. As captured by ClutchPoints, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle believes this should be a motivation for his players.
“When you’re the head coach of an NBA team you tend to get information on things, and one thing I just heard in the last few minutes is that the league is making logistical plans for a trophy presentation on our floor tomorrow. That’s something that I think should make our players blood boil and our fans blood boil.”
Game 4 is scheduled for Monday, May 27 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tip-off is at 8:00 p.m. EST.