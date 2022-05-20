The Top 5 Plays from Game 2 Between the Celtics and Heat

From Robert Williams second-chance bucket through contact to Jayson Tatum rattling the rim, then going deep into his bag, Marcus Smart swishing a shot from behind the basket, and Smart snatching Max Strus's ankles, here are the top five plays from Game 2 between the Celtics and Heat.

Robert Williams Finishes Through Contact for Second-Chance Basket

Miami sends two defenders at Jayson Tatum, who picks up his dribble and swings the ball to an open Grant Williams. Williams quickly moves it to Payton Pritchard in the right corner, and he gives Bam Adebayo a ball fake before dribbling out of there. Pritchard then attacks Adebayo off the bounce and delivers a cross-court hook pass to Marcus Smart at the left-wing.

Smart pump fakes Jimmy Butler and steps into an open mid-range jumper. The shot doesn't go down, but Robert Williams elevates and finishes through contact. Williams then tacked on the free throw.

It's a prime example of Boston accomplishing its goal of wanting to be the more physical team on Thursday and flip the script after getting out-toughed in Game 1.

Jayson Tatum Rattles the Rim

Tyler Herro misses from 29 feet, Pritchard delivers an outlet pass to Tatum, and he throws down a thunderous one-handed jam.

Jayson Tatum Gets into His Bag

Tatum comes and sets a quick screen for Smart, then flares to the left wing. Smart swings Tatum the ball, and he spins on P.J. Tucker, crosses over into a between-the-legs dribble, then drills a jumper as Tucker fouls him. He then turned this into a three-point play, capitalizing on the ensuing free throw.

Marcus Smart Swishes a Shot that Goes Over the Backboard

Tatum comes off the staggered screens from Jaylen Brown and Smart, getting Tucker switched off him in favor of Gabe Vincent. The three-time All-Star then skips the ball to Brown at the opposite wing, and he attacks Tucker off the dribble to get into the paint. Seeing this, Butler doesn't go with Smart to the right corner, helping against Brown.

Brown stumbles, but he's able to kick the ball out to Smart, who drives baseline. Then, as he gets fouled by Adebayo, he swishes a shot that goes over the top of the backboard. He also took advantage of his chance to complete an old-fashioned three-point play.

Marcus Smart Snatches Max Strus's Ankles

Smart lowers his shoulders like he's about to charge downhill, and when he dribbles between his legs, pulling the ball back, Max Strus takes a tumble. That leaves Smart open for a jumper he buries from the foul line.

