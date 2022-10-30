Celtics Reportedly Make Decision On Payton Pritchard's Contract Situation

Payton Pritchard isn't going anywhere.

The Boston Celtics reportedly picked up young point guard Payton Pritchard's fourth-year team option deal for the 2023-24 season ahead of the NBA's Monday deadline, according to the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach.

Pritchard will earn $4,037,278 over the course of the 2023-24 campaign and now is eligible to sign a rookie-scale extension in 2023. If the Celtics and Pritchard are unable to come to terms on a new deal, he would become a restricted free agent in 2024.

The 24-year-old hasn't seen much playing time so far this season, but has proven himself to be a solid contributor of the Boston bench ever since being drafted No. 26 overall out of the University of Oregon in 2020. Pritchard has played in just two games so far this season for Boston while averaging a modest three points and an assist per game on 66.7% shooting from beyond-the-arc in under five minutes of play per game.

Pritchard's lack of time isn't all too surprising with Boston's improved backcourt depth with the addition of Malcolm Brogdon to the squad and the team's overall defensive struggles, but Pritchard's versatility and shooting are sure to earn himself some time in the lineup at some point.

In three seasons in Boston, Pritchard has been able to put together career averages of 6.9 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 rebounds per game while shooting 41.3% from three-point range and an eye-popping 92.4% from the free throw l

