The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Hawks Game

From the Celtics and Hawks turning stops into points to Jayson Tatum blocking a Trae Young floater, Jaylen Brown's acrobatic finish, and Bogdan Bogdanovic's fourth-quarter three over Robert Williams, these are the top five plays from Friday's matchup between Boston and Atlanta.

Jayson Tatum Swats, Jaylen Brown Scores

The Celtics' stars turn stops to points as Jayson Tatum sees John Collins diving to the rim, comes off who he's defending, Kevin Huerter, and swats away Trae Young's low-arching lob to Collins.

Robert Williams tracks down the loose ball, taps it ahead to Jaylen Brown, who goes behind his back to lose Trae Young, then finishes a layup through contact from Clint Capela. Brown proceeded to make the ensuing free throw, earning three points the old-fashion way.

Jayson Tatum Denies Trae Young at the Rim

Similar to the previous highlight, Jayson Tatum spots someone streaking to the rim, knows it's his responsibility to rotate over, and he leaps off two feet to deny the Hawks of two points at the cup, blocking Trae Young's floater.

Jaylen Brown Slices Through Two Hawks to Earn Two Points

There's considerable activity throughout this possession, but when Romeo Langford can't turn the corner on Onyeka Okongwu, the ball ends up in Jaylen Brown's hands in the left corner with nine seconds remaining on the shot clock. Fortunately for Boston, Brown gets by Bogdan Bogdanovic, then knifes his way past Okongwu, finishing with an acrobatic layup.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Buries a Three Over Robert Williams

No matter who the Celtics put on him, they could not contain Bogdan Bogdanovic. In the fourth quarter, with Atlanta's lead down to three, they put the ball in Bogdanovic's hands, and he delivered, creating the time and space necessary for him to bury a three over Robert Williams. That was part of an 18-2 run the Hawks went on to close out the game.

Clint Capela Rejects Dennis Schroder at the Rim, Trae Young Cashes in at the Other End

First, Clint Capela rejects former Hawk Dennis Schroder at the rim. Then, Trae Young slams on the brakes to shake free of Robert Williams, and he drains a three that was part of the previously mentioned 18-2 run Atlanta went on to seal the win.