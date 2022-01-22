The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Trail Blazers Game

From an emphatic Robert Williams rejection to Jaylen Brown's buzzer-beater, he and Grant Williams teaming up on an alley-oop, Nassir Little's thunderous throwdown, and Al Horford swatting Anfernee Simons' shot, here are the top five plays from Friday's game between the Celtics and Trail Blazers.

Robert Williams Sends Back Robert Covington's Layup

Between his high-flying dunks and emphatic rejections, no one on the Celtics produces more highlight-reel plays than Robert Williams.

In the play above, he's lurking just outside of the paint on the weak side. Robert Covington blows by a poor closeout from Dennis Schroder, but when he goes up for an underhanded layup, the Timelord volleyball spikes his shot to start a Celtics' fast break.

Jaylen Brown Beats the Buzzer

In the second quarter, the Celtics erased a 15-point deficit and capped off the period with the possession above, in which the ball goes from side-to-side, Al Horford swings it to Jaylen Brown in the corner, and he buries a side-step three to give Boston a four-point lead entering the break.

Grant Williams Throws the Lob, Jaylen Brown Does the Rest

After Jusuf Nurkic loses the ball, the Celtics push the pace, and Grant Williams sees that no one on the Trail Blazers matched up with Jaylen Brown in transition, and he throws him the lob for two points off the glass.

Nassir Little's Thunderous Throwdown

Robert Williams tries to feed a cutting Romeo Langford, but Anfernee Simons sees that unfolding, steps in front of the pass, and takes off down the floor.

After Jayson Tatum turns his head to track Simons, Portland's young guard, whose stock is on the rise, delivers a bounce pass that hits Nassir Little in stride, and the former Tar Heel rattles the rim.

Al Horford Swats Simons

Twice, Al Horford got the best of Anfernee Simons in the fourth quarter. The 35-year-old veteran might not be shooting the ball well, but he's helped solidify Boston's defense. It's awfully impressive he still has the mobility to keep pace with Simons, and doing so allows him to take advantage of the size disparity between the two of them.