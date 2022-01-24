The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Wizards Game

From Jayson Tatum delivering dimes to scoring 51 points, Thomas Bryant's emphatic block, Robert Williams' thunderous throwdown, and Marcus Smart capitalizing on a mistake by Deni Avdija, here are the top five plays from Sunday's game between the Celtics and Wizards.

Jayson Tatum's Dime Leads to a Jaylen Brown 3

The Celtics' assisted on 26 of their 40 made field goals, and their ball movement was excellent throughout the game.

In the play shown above, Tatum throws a dime over the defense, skipping the ball to Marcus Smart on the opposite wing. Smart then swings it to Jaylen Brown in the corner, who buries a three.

Thomas Bryant Denies Jaylen Brown at the Rim

Al Horford's screen on Kyle Kuzma brings Thomas Bryant up to the nail, but the Wizards' center keeps his eyes on the ball. When Jaylen Brown drives, Bryant opens his hips and hops towards the hoop before taking off from two feet and emphatically rejecting Brown's shot from over the top.

Robert Williams Finishes Jayson Tatum's Lob with Thunderous One-Handed Jam

It's a simple play that the Celtics run regularly to get Jayson Tatum a paint touch and position themselves to take advantage of Robert Williams as a threat above the rim.

Tatum comes off a pindown from Williams, draws the attention of three defenders, and throws the lob to the Timelord, who takes care of the rest.

Don't Turn Your Back on the Person Inbounding

That play speaks for itself, as Marcus Smart sees Deni Avdija with his back turned to him, and he cleverly throws the ball off Avdija, inbounding the ball to himself for an easy layup.

Tatum Goes for 50

In the Celtics' 116-87 win against the Wizards, Jayson Tatum erupted for 51 points. The bucket in the play above got him to 50, but most of his damage came from long range.

The All-Star wing broke out of a slump in which he missed 20-consecutive threes by knocking down a career-high nine shots from beyond the arc, doing so on 9/14 shooting (64.3 percent).