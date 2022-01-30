Skip to main content
The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Pelicans Game

The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Pelicans Game

From a Grant Williams block turning into a transition dunk for Jayson Tatum to Boston's best possession of the game, Jaxson Hayes' two-handed overhead jam, Robert Williams' rejection at the rim, and a vintage Marcus Smart moment, here are the top five plays from Saturday's game between the Celtics and Pelicans.

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

From a Grant Williams block turning into a transition dunk for Jayson Tatum to Boston's best possession of the game, Jaxson Hayes' two-handed overhead jam, Robert Williams' rejection at the rim, and a vintage Marcus Smart moment, here are the top five plays from Saturday's game between the Celtics and Pelicans.

From a Grant Williams block turning into a transition dunk for Jayson Tatum to Boston's best possession of the game, Jaxson Hayes' two-handed overhead jam, Robert Williams' rejection at the rim, and a vintage Marcus Smart moment, here are the top five plays from Saturday's game between the Celtics and Pelicans.

Grant Williams Swats, Jayson Tatum Soars

Terrible spacing by the Pelicans dooms their possession from the start. Nickeil Alexander-Walker drives right where he has two teammates and three defenders surrounding him.

Grant Williams sees this and rotates over to meet Alexander-Walker as he spins towards the middle of the floor. Williams then swats his shot, tipping it to Al Horford, who throws it ahead to Jayson Tatum, who soars for the one-handed flush.

Boston's Best Possession of the Game

In Saturday's win over the Pelicans, the Celtics assisted on 31 of their 43 made field goals. The play above is their best possession of the game.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The ball quickly moves from side to side as Jayson Tatum comes off a screen from Robert Williams, then throws it across to the Timelord as he flares to the slot. Williams proceeds to go into a dribble handoff with Jaylen Brown on the left wing as Marcus Smart cuts to the middle of the free-throw line. Brown gets him the ball, Williams rolls to the rim, and Smart zips a bounce pass to Williams, who has excellent hands, for an easy layup.

Jaxson Hayes' Thunderous Two-Handed Dunk

The Celtics pay the price for not getting back after a turnover, as Jaxson Hayes gets behind the defense, leaps from about the semicircle below the free-throw line, and then throws down a two-handed overhead jam.

Robert Williams Denies Willy Hernangomez at the Rim

After Robert Williams commits to blocking a Garrett Temple layup that never happens, Willy Hernangomez pump fakes before going up, which gives Williams the necessary time to recover and reject his shot.

Marcus Smart Showcases His Volleyball Skills

Vintage Marcus Smart. He rises to deflect Garrett Temple's attempt to get the ball ahead in transition, then bats the ball forward to Robert Williams, who quickly passes to Jayson Tatum for a dunk that gave Boston a 17-point lead with 2:07 left in the game. After that, both sides emptied their benches.

More Clemson

USATSI_17586509
Top Stories

The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Pelicans Game

just now
USATSI_17586511
Top Stories

What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Pelicans: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Generate 68 Points, Robert Williams Shines in Homecoming, Boston Has Its Floor General

8 hours ago
USATSI_17520132
Top Stories

No Surprise Additions to Celtics' Injury Report Ahead of Saturday's Game vs. Pelicans

16 hours ago
USATSI_17579719
Top Stories

The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Hawks Game

Jan 29, 2022
USATSI_17579390
Top Stories

What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Hawks: Soft Defense, Poor Shooting, Difference in Second-Unit Production Dooms Boston

Jan 28, 2022
USATSI_17197080
Top Stories

Celtics and Hawks at Full Strength for Friday's Matchup

Jan 28, 2022
USATSI_17475803
Top Stories

The Latest Intel on Marcus Smart and Al Horford as Trade Deadline Approaches

Jan 27, 2022
USATSI_17364856
Top Stories

Celtics Reportedly Interested in Daniel Theis Reunion

Jan 26, 2022