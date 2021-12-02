Top 5 Plays from the Celtics Win Over the Sixers

From Jayson Tatum showing off his handles to hitting a clutch fourth-quarter three and Robert Williams' game-clinching rejection, here are the top five plays from the Boston Celtics' win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jayson Tatum's Welcome Home Present to MA Native Georges Niang

Jayson Tatum uses his off-arm to create separation, allowing him to build momentum as he gets downhill. Once he goes into attack mode, he uses an in-and-out followed by a behind-the-back dribble, a combo that, combined with his long strides, shakes Georges Niang en route to a layup.

Marcus Smart Goes Up Top to Robert Williams

It's hard to see in this video, but Robert Williams catches Joel Embiid ball watching, and he dives to the rim; with no one on the Sixers in position to protect the hoop, it's an easy pass for Marcus Smart to make for the alley-oop.

Jayson Tatum Gets the Celtics the lead Back

There was still 8:37 left in the game when Tatum's three splashed through the net, but in a low-scoring affair where the margin of victory was one point, this side-step three over Shake Milton to take the Celtics from down two to up one was noteworthy.

Robert Williams Turns Back Tobias Harris

The first of Robert Williams' two fourth-quarter rejections, Williams blocks Tobias Harris' shot with such force that it creates a fast-break opportunity for Jaylen Brown. As Chris Forsberg from NBC Sports Boston points out, had Brown converted the layup, Williams' block was worthy of earning him an assist.

Robert Williams Game-Clinching Block

Williams' second swat seals the win for the Celtics. The Timelord does a great job closing out to Niang's side to avoid fouling, and he fully extends his right arm to block the shot. Quite a way for Williams to cap off his first game back from the flu.