What Stood Out in Celtics' Win VS Sixers

In a game that was a rock fight, the Boston Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers, 88-87. From examining another outstanding defensive performance by Boston to two of the most critical factors to a Celtics' offense that's a work in progress performing at its best, and the green and white's continued improvement in the fourth quarter; here's an exploration into what stood out in Boston's win on Wednesday.

The Celtics Are Living Up to Their Potential Defensively

It took some time for the Celtics to get comfortable with how Ime Udoka's asking them to play defensively, but in November, they limited opponents to the second-fewest points per game (100.3). Their offense is a work in progress, but their defense is consistently performing at a high level.

On Wednesday, the Celtics held the Sixers to an abysmal 37.1 percent shooting from the field, and Philadelphia made just eight of the 31 threes they hoisted, which translates to a conversion rate of 25.8 percent. They did a great job sending well-timed help from Joel Embiid's weakside to double team him, often resulting in the Sixers' big man taking difficult, well-contested shots. Embiid finished the game with 13 points on 3/17 shooting.

There was also two terrific effort plays late in the game that helped Boston hold on to a one-point win.

When the Celtics Don't Play Up-Tempo, Their Offense Tends to Suffer

When the Celtics push the ball up the floor, whether it's off a make, a miss, or a turnover, they usually get a good shot; when Boston brings the ball up slowly, it tends to produce low-quality looks and turnovers.

That was the case in the first quarter when the Celtics' attack slowed down, and they quickly went from having a 12-point lead to the Sixers ending the frame on a 16-5 run.

It's not realistic to think Boston or any team has the stamina to quickly push the ball up the floor on every possession, especially when exerting as much energy as the Celtics do defensively. However, situations such as finding themselves on the wrong end of a run like the one the Sixers were on at the end of the first quarter are moments that call for Boston to play up-tempo.

Boston Must Do a Better Job Taking Care of the Ball

The Celtics had 13 turnovers in Wednesday's win. The number doesn't tell the whole story. As highlighted above, they were excellent defensively, but the game was a rock fight, and Boston's difficulty taking care of the ball helped keep Philadelphia in the contest.

Careless passes are a long-standing issue for this team and something the Celtics have to work to mitigate.

Second-Straight Game the Celtics Outplay Their Opponent in the Fourth Quarter

In Sunday's win against the Toronto Raptors, the Celtics outscored the home team 29-21 in the final frame. Boston held the Raptors to 36.4 percent shooting from the field and 1/7 (14.3 percent) from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, with Jayson Tatum facilitating for his teammates, Boston buried 45.8 percent of its shots from the field, including two of its five threes.

On Wednesday night, the Celtics and Sixers both scored 24 points in the fourth quarter, but a cold-shooting Tatum found his rhythm, producing 11 points, making three of his five shots, and producing four points at the free-throw line.

While the score in that frame was even, Boston only turning the ball over once in the final quarter of a one-point win further drives home how important it is for this team to take better care of the ball.

Up Next

The Celtics' next challenge comes in the form of a west coast road trip that begins Friday night against the Utah Jazz. After that, they'll take on a Portland Trail Blazers team that won't have Damian Lillard due to an abdominal strain. Then, it's a rivalry rematch with the Los Angeles Lakers, who may not have LeBron James, who's currently in health and safety protocols. After that, they'll square off against the Los Angeles Clippers and then wrap up their stay on the left coast with a showdown with the Phoenix Suns. Awaiting the Celtics when they return home on Dec 13 is a matchup with the defending NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.