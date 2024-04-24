What Tiebreaker Results Mean for Celtics' 2024 NBA Draft Picks
Three years in, Brad Stevens has yet to make a first-round pick since succeeding Danny Ainge as the Boston Celtics' president of basketball operations. Perhaps that will change after they finished this regular season 64-18, the best record in the NBA. They'll come on the clock at No. 30, the last selection in Round 1.
In a critical item of business leading up to Draft night on Jun. 26, the league has finalized its tiebreakers.
The relevant result for the Celtics pertains to a pick they acquired via the Dallas Mavericks (through the Sacramento Kings). It's a selection added to their pool of assets on draft night in 2023 in exchange for moving down in the second round.
The Mavericks matched the New York Knicks' 50-32 record this regular season. Dallas won the tiebreaker, meaning it will have the 24th overall pick in the first round.
The two then swap places in the second round, so the selection going from the Mavericks to Boston in Round 2 is one slot lower than had New York won its tiebreaker with Dallas.
On a positive note for the Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers lost the 48th overall selection for free-agency tampering moves that pick up to No. 54 overall.
The next item of business to take care of in advance of the NBA Draft is the lottery. That will happen on May 12. There, the order that the top 14 select will be determined.
This year's NBA Draft is the first iteration that will be a two-night event, with the second round getting its own day in the spotlight.
Further Reading
Celtics 'Ready for a Fight' in Game 2 vs. Heat
Jaylen Brown on Confronting Caleb Martin: 'Got My Guy's Back'
The Keys to Kristaps Porzingis Containing Bam Adebayo and What to Watch for in Game 2
Celtics Bench Stars in Its Role in Game 1 Win vs. Heat: 'An Identity of Our Team'
Jayson Tatum Discusses First-Career Playoff Triple-Double: 'A Beautiful Game'
Celtics Protect the Parquet in Dominant Display in Game 1 vs. Heat
Kristaps Porzingis Makes Clear What Celtics' Mindset is Entering Playoffs
How do the Heat Adapt Without Jimmy Butler? Joe Mazzulla Weighs in
Brad Stevens Addresses Potential Extension with Derrick White