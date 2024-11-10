Celtics-Bucks: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
The Boston Celtics are poised to pursue their ninth victory of the season on Sunday, facing off against the Milwaukee Bucks, who have struggled to gain traction this year. The Celtics are coming off an intense and hard-fought 108-104 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.
This time, they’ll take on Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum at 3:30 PM ET, with the game airing on NBCS-BOS and FDSWI.
The Celtics hold a -2.5 spread as road favorites, with a money line at -140. The over/under is set at 228.5 points. Boston currently has a 5-5 record against the spread (ATS) this season, including a 5-5 record ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more. The Bucks, meanwhile, have struggled to cover the spread, sitting at 3-6 ATS and just 1-2 ATS as underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
The last time these teams faced off was in late October when the Celtics secured a 119-108 win at home. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 30 points, while Payton Pritchard provided a major spark off the bench, contributing 28 points and nailing eight 3-pointers. However, Brown’s status for Sunday is uncertain due to a lingering hip injury, and the Celtics will also be without Kristaps Porzingis, sidelined with a foot injury. Luke Kornet is listed as questionable with a hamstring issue, which could further test Boston’s depth.
"(They're) day to day, like the rest of us," Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said. "(Brown is) getting better. Getting a little bit better each day. Getting there."
Milwaukee faces its own set of challenges, as they’ll be without key forward Khris Middleton, who’s out with an ankle injury. Gary Trent Jr. is also questionable due to a back issue. The Bucks briefly broke their six-game losing streak with a win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday but fell back with a 116-94 loss to the New York Knicks on Friday.
Despite their ups and downs this season, Boston’s defensive tenacity and depth make them well-equipped to handle the Bucks, especially with Milwaukee missing Middleton. Although the Bucks have talent on paper, their recent performances suggest they may struggle to keep up with the Celtics’ pace and defensive pressure.
After nearly stumbling against the Nets, Boston is expected to approach this game with focus and intensity. If the Celtics execute effectively, they should be able to secure a solid win over Milwaukee and push the Bucks down to 2-8 on the season.
Prediction: Celtics 122, Bucks 110.
More Celtics: Jayson Tatum's Dad Reveals How All-Star Handled Team USA Treatment