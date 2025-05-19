16-Year NBA Veteran, Clippers Player Drawing Interest From New Team
36-year-old Los Angeles Clippers reserve point guard Patty Mills has recently been linked to a potential return to his native Australia.
Mills, who spent the 2025 season with the Clippers organization, played the 2011 season with the Melbourne Tigers during that year's NBA lockout. Mills is best known for a 10-season stint with the San Antonio Spurs from 2012-2021 that saw him win a 20124 NBA championship ring while becoming the seventh-longest tenured player in franchise history.
Having assumed the role as a journeyman in the NBA the last few years, reports have surfaced from various outlets in Australia that Mills is drawing interest from at least one team in the league and that he could have serious interest in ending his career in Australia.
In a recent episode of "The Marketplace," a podcast hosted by the NBL, league insiders Olgun Uluc and Pete Hooley reported the following.
"I know at least one team, one large market team that sits in a big market city that has had a conversation with Patty Mills," Uluc said. "There are teams that are hopeful that someone like Patty may decide that 'Hey, if there's no NBA opportunity for me,' maybe we can slot him in."
According to Code Sports in Australia, the Perth Wildcats are the big market team that Mills has engaged in preliminary contract talks with. Perth is the most storied franchise in NBL history, owning a league-record 10 championships.
NBL majority owner Larry Kestleman also indicated that Mills has expressed a desire to return to Australia.
"I would be surprised if Patty, at some stage, doesn't come and play here," Kestleman said last week. "I know that's his want and intent.
"When that is needs to be on his terms, when he feels right about it. I can't speak for whether it's this year or next, but our hope is that he absolutely comes and plays in front of his family and fans here in the NBL."
Mills is a legend on the Australian National Team, so making the move to play back home as his career nears its end would be a good and well-respected decision.