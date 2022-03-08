Skip to main content
Andre Iguodala Doubles Down on Kyrie Irving Being a Top 20 NBA Player

Andre Iguodala thinks very highly of Kyrie Irving

Andre Iguodala thinks very highly of Kyrie Irving, and he's not afraid to let anyone know it.

Iguodala made some noise earlier in the season by saying not only is Kyrie Irving a Top 75 NBA player, but he's also a Top 20 NBA player. Many fans scoffed at the statement, but Iguodala is standing by it - he doubled down on his podcast.

"As you know, my comments on Kyrie being top 20 ever," Iguodala said. "Just the notion of people throwing shade on his game because of him thinking the way he thinks, whatever you want to call it, outside-the-box, different, abstract. Whatever you want to call it, he thinks different. I get upset when people try to hold that against his game. I think what you and I were talking about, you had a great point, no matter where this man goes on earth or how long he sits out and comes back to suit up, he is that guy."

For Iguodala, it's not about availability or mentality, but a pure skill set. For many, availability and mentality are a part of the skill set - it's literally what separates winners from losers. In terms of pure skill though, Iguodala believes Kyrie Irving is a Top 20 player.

"I have a lot of arguments, like who's better, this guy or Kyrie," Iguodala said. "And they're like, "This guy because he plays 82 games." I'm like, "Listen man, we're talking about pure basketball right now. I don't have time to be talking about some thoughts on the vaccine or anything like that. We talking straight basketball."

For as much debate as there is about Kyrie Irving, at the end of the day he ultimately did not make the NBA's Top 75 players.

