Anthony Davis' Two-Word Message to Lakers After Mavericks-Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers recently swept the Dallas Mavericks in a back-to-back series in Intuit Dome, beating them by an average of 27 points through two meetings.
While the Mavericks got destroyed by the Clippers on consecutive nights, there is certainly some optimism around the franchise. Superstar forward Anthony Davis recently returned to the court after an 18-game injury absence, but is certainly still getting used to the action.
Davis sat out of Friday's loss to the Clippers, but played on the second night of the back-to-back, dropping 27 points and 9 rebounds on 8-19 shooting in 27 minutes. Davis' minute restriction has certainly hindered his ability to find a consistent rhythm, and he admitted that it has been hard to adjust to all of the different lineups due to the injuries Dallas is dealing with.
"Yeah, I mean guys are on minute restrictions," Davis said. "So, some guys are still trying to get back, trying to get back in shape. Me and Live [Dereck Lively II] didn't play yesterday and now Gaf [Daniel Gafford] sits out tonight. So, we're still trying to get whole, get healthy, and figure it out. You know, without that much practice time, using the game to get reps. We just got to continue to stay together and figure it out."
Now, Davis and the Mavericks are heading into a huge matchup against the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers for their next game, but this meeting means a bit more for the ten-time NBA All-Star. Davis kept it simple when asked what the emotions were like going against his former team for the first time since getting traded.
"No emotions," Davis said.
In such a big matchup, the Mavericks are certainly hoping to have a fully healthy team, especially Davis. The superstar forward has had poor injury luck, but going against the team that just traded him two months ago, he likely wants to be on the court to send a message.