Breaking: Celtics' Jaylen Brown ACTIVE vs. LA Clippers

The Celtics' All-Star is good to go for Tuesday night's matchup with the Clippers.
© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Celtics star Jaylen Brown will play on Tuesday night against the LA Clippers.

The first-time All-Star was questionable to play after missing the Celtics’ Sunday night game against the Washington Wizards. Brown was dealing with a flare-up of his left knee tendinitis. The Boston Celtics announced just prior to Tuesday’s game that Brown is good to go.

Brown is in the midst of a career year, averaging 25 points (a career-high), four assists and 5.5 rebounds a game. Though the Celtics have struggled so far this season, Brown has been a true bright spot, securing his first All-Star selection at the age of 24.

The Clippers will no-doubt have to game plan for him. Brown is a freak athlete, explosive off of one leg and decisive in driving lanes. He’s also a reliable outside shooter, knocking down 38.5% of his threes on a career-high six attempts a game. Defensively, Brown is a menace, using his bull-like strength and quick foot speed to essentially guard any player in the league under seven feet tall. Though the Celtics fall just behind the Clippers at 16th in the league in defensive rating this season, Brown individually is a versatile wing defender that Head Coach Brad Stevens can throw at Paul George or Kawhi Leonard.

The Celtics’ other tenacious wing defender, Marcus Smart, will remain out with a left calf injury against the Clippers. However, LA will still have to deal with All-Star Jayson Tatum (recently named an All-Star starter in place of the injured Kevin Durant) and former All-Star Kemba Walker, in addition to Brown.

Clippers-Celtics will tip off on Tuesday night at 4:30 p.m. from TD Garden. 

