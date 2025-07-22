Clippers Executive Announces Big Bradley Beal, Chris Paul Decision
From 2011 to 2017, Chris Paul became a legend with the LA Clippers. "CP3" became a household name, as the future Hall of Fame point guard made five consecutive All-Star appearances, five consecutive top-seven NBA MVP finishes, five consecutive All-NBA Teams, and six consecutive All-Defensive Teams during his time in LA.
However, since leaving the Clippers, Paul has spent time with five different franchises in the span of eight years, and the 40-year-old had another huge decision to make this offseason about where he would play next. In what is expected to be his final year in the NBA, Paul has decided to return home to the Clippers.
Paul returning to the Clippers is a storybook ending for such an incredible career, and he joins forces with guys like Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Bradley Beal, and more to still have one last shot at a championship. However, his return to LA would not have been right if he had to wear a different number than his iconic "3."
On Tuesday, Clippers executive Lawrence Frank announced that Bradley Beal has opted to let Chris Paul wear number three.
"Brad is such a great guy & an awesome teammate... He knows what that jersey means to Chris. There's a reason why he's CP3," Frank said.
Both Beal and Paul have worn the number throughout their entire careers, so of course, one of them was going to have to give it up. Luckily, Beal was a good enough teammate to let Paul wear his iconic number, especially considering there is a good chance his jersey will be retired by the Clippers when it is all said and done.