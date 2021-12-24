Clippers Fans Reach Out to Community to Sponsor Christmas Gifts For Family Who Lost Mother to COVID-19

For the past two years, everyone around the world has seen their lives affected by COVID-19 - whether it be big or small, everyone's life has changed. For two children in particular though, they've suffered the ultimate loss.

Christopher (18) and Liam (5) Valentine had their world shattered when their mother, Brandi, passed away from COVID-19 complications on November 11. There were times it seemed like she was going to be better, but she ultimately suffered sudden fatal setbacks. The news reached Clippers' season ticketholder Ricky Chu, and he wanted to make sure her sons and fiancé, Kevin, were taken care of this Christmas.

"She is a friend of one of our Chu’s Packaging Supplies employees, Nate Villado," Chu said. "Brandi had contracted COVID a few months back and was hospitalized. I asked how we could help and he sent me a link to her GoFundMe to help cover medical bills. Sadly, now it’s changed to help cover her funeral costs."

Chu checked in with Nate every single week, with hopes that Brandi would get better. It almost looked like she was coming back home to her sons at one point, but things took a turn for the worst.

"Every time it felt like she was getting better, she would have a setback," Chu said. In one conversation, he told me that she was doing great and should be going home soon. Not too long after, I asked Nate about Brandi and he told me that she passed away but he didn’t know how to bring it up to me."

Ricky Chu didn't know Brandi personally, but he couldn't sit idly by as her family suffered. There's nothing a person can do to replace the loss of a young child's mother. Even though there's no replacing it, that doesn't mean nothing can be done. Ricky Chu and his sister decided to sponsor the Christmas holiday for Brandi's children and fiancé.

"During the holidays, my sister, Jean, and I always sponsor a family or two," Chu said. "I discussed with her and we agreed that we had to do something for her boys (Christopher and Liam) and fiancé (Matthew). Nate put me in touch with his sister, Nattasha, who was Brandi’s best friend."

The plan was to get every single item on both Brandi's children and her fiancé's Christmas list, and that's exactly what the Chu family did. One of these gifts includes tickets to Disneyland because when Brandi was in the hospital, her family always talked about going as a family when she returned home. To get this plan done, Ricky reached out to both Clippers and Lakers fans.

"We reached out to our Clipper Nation friends since they have been so wonderful and generous in times like this", Chu said. "The response was overwhelming. Even some Lakers fans pitched in so you know this was bigger than basketball. I was in a work meeting and by the time I got out, we had so many people contribute to the point where I had to ask people to stop. People are still reaching out to donate but I tell them just to keep the family in their prayers over the holidays. Sending positive vibes works wonders."

"I’ve spent the last three days shopping for the boys and we plan to deliver all of their gifts on Christmas Eve," Chu said. "We know that presents won’t take away the heartache of losing their mom, but hopefully, this will help them take their mind off of things for a bit during the holidays. Also, it lets them know that there are so many loving and generous people in the world."

By the time this piece gets published, Brandi's family will have received their gifts. It's going to be a tough Christmas for them, but with the help of the community, it's going to be a little less hard.

Rest in peace, Brandi Valentine.