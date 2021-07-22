LA Clippers in Top Three Wins for Last Three Seasons Combined

The LA Clippers were two games away from going to the NBA Finals without Kawhi Leonard this season, but they've been a successful team the last three seasons.

According to The Association on FOX, the Clippers have the third most wins out of any organization in the last three seasons combined.

The records are as follows:

1) Milwaukee Bucks: 192 wins

2) Denver Nuggets: 167 wins

3) LA Clippers: 163 wins

4) Toronto Raptors: 161 wins

5) Philadelphia 76ers: 157 wins

Out of those top five teams, two of them have won an NBA Championship in the last three years. If that says anything, it may say that these teams are on the right track. None of these five teams will be favorited over the Los Angeles Lakers or the Brooklyn Nets, but they're going to be in contention every year (except for the Raptors). With some right luck going their way, there's always going to be a chance for one of these teams. Unfortunately for both the Clippers and Nuggets, it seems like luck won't be on their side because of ACL injuries.

Regardless, one would have to believe it's only a matter of time for one of the Clippers, Nuggets, and Sixers to have a legitimate shot at winning a championship. These teams have made a lot of right steps in the right direction, and it's just a matter of the right mindset and health.

