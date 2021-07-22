Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
LA Clippers in Top Three Wins for Last Three Seasons Combined

LA Clippers in Top Three Wins for Last Three Seasons Combined

The Clippers have not won the ultimate prize, but they've been successful
Author:
Publish date:
The Clippers have not won the ultimate prize, but they've been successful

The LA Clippers were two games away from going to the NBA Finals without Kawhi Leonard this season, but they've been a successful team the last three seasons.

According to The Association on FOX, the Clippers have the third most wins out of any organization in the last three seasons combined.

The records are as follows:

1) Milwaukee Bucks: 192 wins
2) Denver Nuggets: 167 wins
3) LA Clippers: 163 wins
4) Toronto Raptors: 161 wins
5) Philadelphia 76ers: 157 wins

Out of those top five teams, two of them have won an NBA Championship in the last three years. If that says anything, it may say that these teams are on the right track. None of these five teams will be favorited over the Los Angeles Lakers or the Brooklyn Nets, but they're going to be in contention every year (except for the Raptors). With some right luck going their way, there's always going to be a chance for one of these teams. Unfortunately for both the Clippers and Nuggets, it seems like luck won't be on their side because of ACL injuries.

Regardless, one would have to believe it's only a matter of time for one of the Clippers, Nuggets, and Sixers to have a legitimate shot at winning a championship. These teams have made a lot of right steps in the right direction, and it's just a matter of the right mindset and health.

Related Articles

ESPN Analyst Believes a Healthy Clippers Team Beats the Phoenix Suns

Clippers Open Off-Season With the 3rd Best Odds at 2022 Title

What Kawhi Leonard's Injury Means for Other Clippers

USATSI_16315182
News

Current and Former LA Clippers to Watch during the Olympics

USATSI_16227890_168384702_lowres
News

LA Clippers in Top Three Wins for Last Three Seasons Combined

Feb 15, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers players huddle wearing Black History month shirts before the game against the Miami Heat at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Updated Title Odds Revealed

USATSI_15818836_168384702_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Compared to Nicolas Batum in Early Draft Workouts

usatsi_13584968
News

Clippers Player Reacts to Suns Finals Loss

Jun 26, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) face off during the fourth quarter of game four of the Western Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

ESPN Analyst Believes a Healthy Clippers Team Beats the Phoenix Suns

USATSI_16203010_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard's Odds For Next Team Revealed

USATSI_16347543_168384702_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Chris Paul's Foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo