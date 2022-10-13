Skip to main content
Clippers Not Sure Who Starting Point Guard Will Be Opening Night

Both Reggie Jackson and John Wall deserve starting spots.

The LA Clippers have some problems, but they're good problems. The team is so loaded and deep that they're actually not sure who the starting point guard will be on opening night against the Lakers.

Ty Lue addressed the issue during the team's final preseason game.

"I thought I knew, but I don't know now," Lue said.

For Ty Lue, the biggest thing he wants when analyzing the two point guards is fit. He wants to see which player fits better with the starters and which player fits better with the bench players, it's not necessarily an indication of who the better player is. Based on Lue's statement, it seems as though he was certain Reggie was going to start going into the regular season, but Wall has presented a really good case to be that starter.

In the instance of Reggie Jackson, there is a ton of familiarity. He's started with the Clippers for the last two seasons and helped lead the team into the Western Conference Finals just two seasons ago. However, his point guard capabilities still leave something to be desired when it comes to rim pressure and penetration.

In the short while that John Wall has played for the Clippers, he's shown that he clearly has the capability to get to the rim and make plays in a way that the team has never had before. He's not as good of a three-point shooter as Reggie Jackson, but he can certainly find the open man much better. There's less dribbling and more attacking with John Wall. If Ty wants John to be that person to help set up Nicolas Batum, Luke Kennard, and Terance Mann off the bench, then John will come off the bench.

It's going to be very interesting to see who starts for the LA Clippers on October 20, and just how long it's going to last. Two seasons ago, Serge Ibaka was the starting center for the Clippers but then Ivica Zubac took that job back by January. Opening night can't come soon enough.

