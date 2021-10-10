    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGamedaySI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    DeMar DeRozan Felt Disrespected By Rumors He'd Take Pay Cut

    DeMar DeRozan Felt Disrespected By Rumors He'd Take Pay Cut

    Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan never intended to take a pay cut this summer
    Author:
    Publish date:

    In a free agent market that was relatively short on star power, DeMar DeRozan was one of the biggest names available this past summer. The four-time All-Star averaged 21.6 PPG during his three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, and was expected to take that scoring prowess somewhere else for the 2021-22 season.

    Being from Los Angeles, there was always speculation that DeRozan would prefer a homecoming with one of LA's teams. With both the Lakers and Clippers already having multiple max contracts on their payroll, DeRozan would have needed to take a significant pay cut to join either team. There was also some speculation that DeRozan would be interested in joining his old friend Kyle Lowry in Miami; however, the cap situation there would have also required a significant pay cut.

    In a recent interview with The Athletic's Shams Charania, DeMar DeRozan, who ultimately signed a 3-year / $85M contract with the Chicago Bulls, said he felt disrespected by the rumors he would take a pay cut. When asked by Shams how he took these rumors, DeRozan said, "Definitely take it as disrespect. But you see all the crazy stuff going on, you can’t just jump out there and be like, ‘Nah, I’m not doing that. I’m not doing that.’ You just gotta kinda trust the process and the business and everything you was going through, and Chicago was always a team that was on my radar in free agency."

    While DeRozan was rightfully never interested in sacrificing nearly $80M to join either the Lakers, Clippers, or Heat, he did say that he had conversations with LeBron James about potentially joining the Lakers. DeRozan said that he and LeBron tried to find a way to get him to the Lakers, but it just never worked out. DeMar admitted that being from Los Angeles, playing for the Lakers would have been amazing, but the financial logistics were just unrealistic.

    The Clippers were in a similar situation, having only the mid-level exception to offer DeRozan, which would have never rivaled the deal he ultimately signed in Chicago.

    Steph Curry Reacts to NBA's New Foul Rules

    Jimmy Butler Sends Message to Nets, Bucks, and 76ers

    Luka Doncic Trash Talks Terance Mann

    magc-interested-trading-demar-derozan
    News

    DeMar DeRozan Felt Disrespected By Rumors He'd Take Pay Cut

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16346892_168384702_lowres
    News

    Insiders Pick LA Clippers as Sleeper Team in Western Conference

    20 hours ago
    hi-res-3041a9080853f0a2bfb467ccb6fbd15b_crop_north
    News

    Kevin Durant Comments on Kyrie Irving Situation

    22 hours ago
    usa_today_16217185.0
    News

    Luka Doncic Trash Talks Terance Mann

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16893524_168384702_lowres
    News

    Justise Winslow Reveals Inspiring Reason for Daily Motivational Messages

    Oct 9, 2021
    fullsizeoutput_966b
    News

    Dallas Mavericks Defeat LA Clippers 122-114 in Pre-Season Matchup

    Oct 8, 2021
    steph-curry-iso-120220
    News

    Steph Curry Reacts to NBA's New Foul Rules

    Oct 8, 2021
    Mar 17, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Preview

    Oct 8, 2021