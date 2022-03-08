Disappointed Steph Curry Fans Receives Tickets to Next Warriors vs. Nuggets Game

The Golden State Warriors decided to leave Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins behind for some rest while the team traveled to Denver. With the team's travel schedule the way it is, this was the right decision; however, there were some understandably disappointed Steph Curry fans in attendance.

One video went viral of a disappointed young girl who was looking forward to seeing Steph Curry in person. The video gained traction on Twitter, with even the Warriors broadcast expressing a desire to get her tickets for a future Warriors vs. Nuggets game. Fortunately for the young fan and those who followed the story, the Warriors are giving her and her family tickets to their next game in Denver, which happens to come later this week.

In a Tweet from Golden State Warriors Sr. Vice President of Communications, it was confirmed that the young girl and her family will be receiving tickets to Thursday's Warriors vs. Nuggets game in Denver. Steph Curry is indeed expected to play in this game, which will give the young fan a chance to see her favorite player in person.

While Golden State lost the game, this feel-good story is the ultimate takeaway of the night. As awareness and understanding surrounding athlete's bodies advances, the necessity of rest days has become a greater focus. While a necessary proponent in preserving the short and longterm health, it is not uncommon for fans to miss out on opportunities to see their favorite players up close. Fortunately for this young fan, the Warriors will be back in a few days, and she'll have tickets to the game.

The Golden State Warriors will play the LA Clippers at home on Tuesday before traveling back to Denver to face the Nuggets again on Thursday.

