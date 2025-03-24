Former NBA Champion Makes Intriguing Steph Curry, James Harden Statement
In a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night, LA Clippers star James Harden made NBA history.
Harden leapfrogged NBA legend Moses Malone to move into 11th place on the league's all-time scoring list with 27,416 career points. Harden is nearly a top-ten scorer in the history of the NBA, yet rarely gets recognized for it.
The 11-time All-Star, three-time scoring champ, two-time assist champ, 2011-12 Sixth Man of the Year, and 2017-18 NBA MVP has been one of the top players of this generation but is commonly overshadowed by the other stars that have come up alongside him.
13-year NBA veteran and former Cleveland Cavaliers champion Channing Frye had high praise for Harden, sharing an interesting take regarding him and Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry.
"He's one of the better shooters we never talk about, one of the better point guards that we don't talk about," Harden said. "No one ever talks about his work ethic. If Steph didn't exist, we would be absolutely talking about Harden as one of the best shooters ever."
Harden has already passed Ray Allen for second place on the NBA's all-time three-pointers made leaderboard with 3,144 but still trails first-place Curry by nearly 900. Curry has cemented himself as the greatest shooter of all time, but Harden is likely behind him at number two.
In year 16, Harden is averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 1.5 steals while knocking down 3.0 three-pointers per game, his highest mark since 2019-20. Harden has had to reinvent his game multiple times but continues to dominate at the highest level.