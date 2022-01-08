Game Recap: Memphis Grizzlies Defeat LA Clippers 123-108

For the first time since starting 1-4, the LA Clippers have fallen multiple games below .500 at 19-21. With the loss, the Minnesota Timberwolves have passed them in the standings, putting the Clippers into the Western Conference's 9th-seed. While there is still half of the season remaining, the Clippers have one of the league's most difficult remaining schedules, and will likely play most, if not all of it, without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

It is understandable why the Clippers have struggled the way they have this season, considering the injuries they have dealt with, but that context isn't factored into the standings. The team has fallen from the 5th-seed to the 9th-seed in just a few weeks, and while that ground could be made up just as fast, the schedule only gets more difficult.

The Memphis Grizzlies were not only without Ja Morant in this game, but they also lost Dillon Brooks to what looked to be an ankle injury. Brooks exited the game after logging just 6:51 of game action, so the Grizzlies went the distance without their top-two leading scorers.

Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. were able to pick up the slack, combining for 49 points on 50% from the field. Tyus Jones and Brandon Clarke each had 18 points, with no other Memphis players scoring in double figures. After the game, Ty Lue said Jaren Jackson Jr. was a mismatch for Ivica Zubac. Coach Lue said the Clippers tried to counter by going small, but then they got beat on the glass. It was a tough matchup for them, especially with this being Ivica Zubac's first game back from health and safety protocols.

The Clippers were led by Marcus Morris, who finished with 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists on 9/17 shooting from the field and 4/6 from deep. Despite the losses, his offensive output has been a positive development for the Clippers since Paul George went down with injury. Morris has now scored at least 20 points in 10 of his last 13 contests.

The Clippers will now take on the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday afternoon looking to get back on track.