John Wall Reveals Extra Motivation From Critics

It has been a difficult last few years for John Wall, as the veteran point guard was forced to watch the game he loves from the sidelines. Now back on the court, this time with the LA Clippers, the five-time All-Star is ready to prove his critics wrong.

During a recent appearance on Uninterrupted's The Shop, Wall spoke openly about proving his critics wrong, and said he even writes certain things down in his notes to use as motivation.

"I listen to the critics," Wall said. "I sit there, I listen to it, and I put it in my notes. So when I see you at my game, and you see me putting on a show, don’t try to be my friend now."

Wall addressed several different topics during this conversation, including his mental health battle, untold details from his achilles injury, and his excitement to play in front of the Washington Wizards home crowd for the first time since being traded.

Having been through a lot since his departure from Washington, Wall says he's grown as a person and a player, and is ready to put that on display with the Clippers this season. Already showing signs of that during the pre-season, it should be a big year for Wall to prove all of his critics and doubters wrong.

The Clippers are happy to have him, and his teammates are confident that he can regain form.

