Kawhi Leonard is PLAYING against the Minnesota Timberwolves

The All-Star returns, but Batum will rest in the Clippers' first home game with fans in attendance.

LA Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue revealed during his pregame press conference that All-Star Kawhi Leonard will be playing Sunday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Leonard has missed his last four contests—one due to rest, and three due to a sore right foot. The Clippers went 3-1 without him, defeating Detroit, Indiana and Detroit again before falling to Philadelphia on Friday night. Paul George has been sensational in Leonard’s absence, scoring over 30 points in five straight contests as the team’s go-to option.

With Leonard returning, Lue said that the starting lineup would consist of Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac.

Lue also mentioned that Nicolas Batum will not play, as the 13-year veteran has been given the night off to rest.

“He deserves it,” Lue said of the break Batum has been given.

Sunday night also marks the first time that fans will be allowed in the arena at Staples Center since the beginning of the Coronavirus Pandemic. The arena will be filled to 25% capacity, and fans must either show a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination before entering.

“To see fans in the stands, we’re getting close to things being back to normal,” Lue said. “We’re excited for that.”

What better gift for fans to not only see their team play in person after over a year apart, but to see their superstar return as well. Pregame intros are sure to be an exciting time for fans and players alike.

The matchup will tip off at 7 p.m. on NBA TV.

Related Stories

LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Close Loss to the Philadelphia 76ers

Patrick Patterson Calls Rajon Rondo the LA Clippers' 'Big Missing Piece'