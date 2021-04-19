NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Kawhi Leonard is PLAYING against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Kawhi Leonard is PLAYING against the Minnesota Timberwolves

The All-Star returns, but Batum will rest in the Clippers' first home game with fans in attendance.
Author:
Publish date:

© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The All-Star returns, but Batum will rest in the Clippers' first home game with fans in attendance.

LA Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue revealed during his pregame press conference that All-Star Kawhi Leonard will be playing Sunday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Leonard has missed his last four contests—one due to rest, and three due to a sore right foot. The Clippers went 3-1 without him, defeating Detroit, Indiana and Detroit again before falling to Philadelphia on Friday night. Paul George has been sensational in Leonard’s absence, scoring over 30 points in five straight contests as the team’s go-to option.

With Leonard returning, Lue said that the starting lineup would consist of Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac.

Lue also mentioned that Nicolas Batum will not play, as the 13-year veteran has been given the night off to rest.

Sunday night also marks the first time that fans will be allowed in the arena at Staples Center since the beginning of the Coronavirus Pandemic. The arena will be filled to 25% capacity, and fans must either show a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination before entering.

What better gift for fans to not only see their team play in person after over a year apart, but to see their superstar return as well. Pregame intros are sure to be an exciting time for fans and players alike.

The matchup will tip off at 7 p.m. on NBA TV. 

Related Stories

LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Close Loss to the Philadelphia 76ers

Patrick Patterson Calls Rajon Rondo the LA Clippers' 'Big Missing Piece'

USATSI_13985402
News

Kawhi Leonard is PLAYING against the Minnesota Timberwolves

USATSI_15558184
News

LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

Clippers guard Paul George, left, talks to Kawhi Leonard at a timeout during the second half at the Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
News

LA Clippers Star Kawhi Leonard (Foot) Questionable vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

USATSI_15909252
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Close Loss to the Philadelphia 76ers

Apr 14, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; LA Clippers guard Rajon Rondo (4) shoots on Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo (6) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patrick Patterson Calls Rajon Rondo the LA Clippers' 'Big Missing Piece'

USATSI_15808423_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Is OUT Against Sixers

USATSI_15733179_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George Downgraded to Game-Time Decision Against 76ers

Apr 6, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony (00) and center Enes Kanter (11) look on as Los Angeles Clippers center DeMarcus Cousins (15) goes up for a dunk in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Sign DeMarcus Cousins to a second 10-Day Contract