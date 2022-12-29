Kawhi Leonard Reveals Difference Between Raptors and Clippers Norman Powell

Kawhi Leonard has now played with Norman Powell on the Toronto Raptors and LA Clippers. During that 2018-19 season that ended in a championship, Powell was a role player averaging just 18.8 minutes per contest. Having now established himself as a capable scorer, Powell is a key piece to what the Clippers are doing.

Following the Clippers vs. Raptors game on Tuesday, Kawhi Leonard was asked about the growth he has seen in Norman Powell since his time with the Raptors. For Leonard, there was a distinct difference that he highlighted, and it's entirely related to reps.

"Just experience," Leonard said. "Just able to play. I think now he knows how to get his shots off that he likes. He works extremely hard on his game in the summer. I think now he's just starting to see angles on the court, shooting it at times when he knows guys aren't gonna get to his shot, and shooting it confidently."

On how Powell helped specially in Tuesday night's game, Leonard said, "That's what he does. He comes in ready to go. He did a good job getting others involved as well, once he attacked and got paint touches. Great job."

From a role player with limited minutes to a certified bucket, Norman Powell has grown a lot from his days with the Raptors, and the fans in Toronto were able to see that growth before he left. In his final season with the Raptors, Powell averaged nearly 20 PPG, which is now close to where he is at on a yearly basis.

