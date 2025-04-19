All Clippers

Kawhi Leonard's Status for Clippers vs Nuggets Game 1

The LA Clippers have announced Kawhi Leonard's status against the Denver Nuggets to kick off their playoff series

Logan Struck

Mar 28, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers finished their 2024-25 season on an eight-game winning streak to secure the fifth seed in the Western Conference playoffs, and now get the treat to go against three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

The Clippers started their season 19-15, as superstar forward Kawhi Leonard missed the first 34 games. Since then, Leonard has returned to action and has been incredible. In 22 appearances since the All-Star break, Leonard averaged 25.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.0 steals per game with impressive 51.5/43.7/80.9 shooting splits.

Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) brings the ball up court against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Leonard still missed some games leading up to the postseason, but it feels rare for the star forward to be healthy in time for the playoffs. Leonard has dealt with many injuries throughout his career, but has reminded everyone what he is capable of when healthy this season.

Thankfully for the Clippers, Leonard has been left off Saturday's injury report for Game 1 against the Nuggets. In fact, the entire Clippers healthy is surprisingly healthy.

Leonard has not played a full playoff series since the 2021 postseason, where the Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks in the first round, but then the superstar forward got injured against the Utah Jazz in the second round.

Led by Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Norman Powell, Ivica Zubac, and a great supporting cast, the Clippers undoubtedly have the talent to make a deep playoff run, but Leonard's health is their X-factor.

The Clippers and Nuggets face off for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday in Denver at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Logan Struck
