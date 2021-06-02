Sports Illustrated home
Report: Clippers Assistant Chauncey Billups Potential Candidate for Celtics HC Role

LA Clippers assistant coach Chauncey Billups is reportedly a candidate to succeed Brad Stevens as head coach of the Boston Celtics.
© Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Surprising news came out of Boston this morning, as the Celtics announced that long-time executive Danny Ainge would be retiring from his role as president of basketball operations. Moreover, it was announced that Brad Stevens — Boston's head coach since the 2013-14 season — has been chosen to replace Ainge in the front office, leaving an open position in Boston's coaching staff.

Several names have been reported in relation to the opening, including Jason Kidd, Lloyd Pierce and Chauncey Billups, who currently serves as an assistant coach on Tyronn Lue's staff with the LA Clippers. 

According to Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill, Billups already has connections with Celtics players and is expected to be a "hot candidate" for other coaching vacancies this offseason. 

Billups' name was tossed around in connection to openings last offseason as well, most notably with the Indiana Pacers. He ultimately joined Lue's staff in Los Angeles, but it wouldn't be shocking if the former Finals MVP sought a larger role this summer. 

Billups began his playing career with the Celtics in 1997, heading to Boston by way of the NBA Draft. However, he was traded to the Toronto Raptors during his rookie season and never returned. 

If Billups does end up back in Boston, he'll have a wealth of talent at his disposal. The Celtics are led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, two young All-Stars who combined to average more than 50 points per game this season.

