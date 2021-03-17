LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

The new-look LA Clippers get another shot at the Dallas Mavericks after defeating them 109-99 on Monday night.

The LA Clippers went for a new look ahead of Monday night's contest against the Dallas Mavericks, and that gamble ended up paying off. With Marcus Morris Sr. playing his first game as a permanent fixture of the starting rotation, LA's starters dominated Dallas en route to a 109-99 victory.

The decision wasn't motivated by health, like the one to start Ivica Zubac over Serge Ibaka. Instead, coach Tyronn Lue saw it as an opportunity to "kickstart" Morris as the team approaches the postseason.

The change ended up working out for the Clippers, as Morris enjoyed an efficient night with the starters and Nicolas Batum scored 12 off the bench.

To take down the Mavericks in consecutive contests, the Clippers will not only need Morris and Batum to play with that same level of consistency but for the rest of the team to continue clicking on offense as well.

LA connected on 50% of its field goal attempts on Monday (29-54 2PT, 14-32 3PT), which was key to the team's victory. Zubac, Morris and Reggie Jackson all had strong nights, combining for 41 points on 60% shooting.

With Patrick Beverley out and Ibaka potentially set to miss his second game in a row due to injury, the Clippers will need another all-around effort to win tonight.

The LA Clippers will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 6:30 p.m. PT.

How to Watch

Matchup: LA Clippers (26-15) at Dallas Mavericks (20-18)

Date: Wednesday, March 17

Time: 6:30 p.m. PT

Venue: American Airlines Center

Broadcast Information: ESPN

Betting Info

Spread: Clippers -2.5

Moneyline: Mavericks +118, Clippers -142

Point Total: O/U 226.5

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

