NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
LA Clippers Have Shown Interest in Pacers’ Myles Turner

LA Clippers Have Shown Interest in Pacers’ Myles Turner

How would the Indiana center fit in LA?
Author:
Publish date:

© Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

How would the Indiana center fit in LA?

IndyStar Pacers’ insider J. Michael recently reported that the LA Clippers are one of several teams who have inquired about Indiana Pacers Center Myles Turner.

With the trade deadline set for Thursday, March 25, Michael says the Pacers are not currently shopping Turner. They still need to evaluate their current roster, as newly acquired shooting guard Caris LeVert (whom Indiana received as part of the James Harden mega-trade) just made his Pacers debut on Saturday. Michael says the trade tides can shift on a dime, but for now, the Pacers are in no rush to trade Turner (though, he points out, they were willing to offer him in a trade for Gordon Hayward last offseason).

If the tides do indeed shift, the Clippers wouldn’t exactly be the perfect trade partner for Indiana. As with every LA-based trade scenario this season, the Clippers are ill-equipped to offer any team anything of significant value. They are hard-capped, which means they cannot take back any more salary than they are sending out, and they do not have any first-round picks to offer as a result of the Paul George trade. If Indiana, for some unknown reason, is interested in Patrick Beverley (they already have Malcom Brogdon) or Marcus Morris Sr. (they already have T.J. Warren, though he will be out for a while with a foot injury) or Serge Ibaka (they already have...Myles Turner), then maybe the Clippers could swindle Turner away from them. Otherwise, a deal doesn’t seem likely.

Still, it’s worth examining how Turner would fit in LA from a basketball perspective. He’s leading the league in blocked shots by a wide margin with 3.4 per game (Rudy Gobert ranks second at 2.8) and he’s blocking a career-best 9.3% of opponent two-point field goals that are attempted while he’s on the court. Think about that—essentially one out of every 10 shots that are attempted within the three-point arc are being blocked by Turner (this would rank as the highest block rate of the last five years). He would be the idealized, prime version of Ibaka for the Clippers. An elite rim protector who, despite having a down year percentage-wise, has proven that he can spread the floor as a stretch-five. The Clippers could adjust to a drop coverage defense in terms of guarding the pick-and-roll, as they would now have a dynamic shot-blocker patrolling the paint.

In a perfect world, Turner would be a great fit in LA. His unique skillset would make him a great fit anywhere, which makes it even less likely that the Clippers can snag him in the next nine days, but stranger things have happened. 

Related Stories

Marcus Morris Will Be in Clippers Starting Lineup Moving Forward

LA Clippers Remain Interested in George Hill

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Win over the Dallas Mavericks

USATSI_13773446
News

LA Clippers Have Shown Interest in Pacers’ Myles Turner

Mar 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) celebrates with teammates during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Win over the Dallas Mavericks

USATSI_15737074_168384702_lowres
News

Marcus Morris Will Be in Clippers Starting Lineup Moving Forward

Jan 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard George Hill (3) dribbles the ball up court against the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: LA Clippers Remain Interested in Acquiring George Hill

Jan 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers players huddle before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers Injury Report: Patrick Beverley (Knee) Out, Serge Ibaka (Back) Questionable

USATSI_15365820
News

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_15732174
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Blowout Loss to the New Orleans Pelicans

USATSI_15733179_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard 'very concerned' with Clippers lack of consistency