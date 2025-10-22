LA Clippers' Injury Report vs. Utah Jazz Is Exactly What Fans Have Hoped For
The Los Angeles Clippers saw their 2024-25 season come to an end after falling in seven games to the Denver Nuggets, after LA pulled off an unexpected 50-win season. However, instead of simply running it back for the next season, the Clippers got busy, adding four key pieces for their rotation as they look to capitalize on the limited time both James Harden and Kawhi Leonard have left.
While the Western Conference will be tough to make it through, especially after seeing Tuesday night's performances, the Clippers should be firmly in the mix. Wednesday night, to open the season, the Clippers will begin the year in Utah against the Jazz. For the fans, it's a sigh of relief to see an injury report like this for a season opener.
Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz Injury Report
Starting off with the Jazz, top draft pick Ace Bailey heads into the day as QUESTIONABLE due to an illness. Outside of that, guard Isaiah Collier is OUT due to a right hamstring strain, and he'll be joined by veteran forward Georges Niang, who is OUT due to a left foot stress reaction.
Therefore, the Jazz will have their star frontcourt in Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler ready to go for the season opener, which might be the lone bright spot on a team projected to finish at the bottom of the Western Conference.
Looking at the Clippers, two-way wing Jordan Miller is listed as OUT due to left hamstring soreness, and is joined by fellow two-way player Jahmyl Telfort, who the Clippers have ruled OUT to avoid using his 50-game allocation. Outside of that, the Clippers enter the season with a fully healthy core, something fans haven't been used to.
A team that has constantly battled injuries, which isn't encouraging given their veteran roster, the Clippers now have star Kawhi Leonard entering the season without an injury designation. Leonard played just 37 games last season and has eclipsed 60 games just once since joining the Clippers.
Appearing in the season opener isn't a guarantee that he'll be available all season, but it's a step in the right direction for a team with a championship window that might not extend past the 2025-26 campaign.
With all the depth at Tyronn Lue has at his disposal, it's important in games like these to manage the minutes properly, especially if the Clippers take a significant lead and they can afford to rest their stars. Tip-off in Utah is set for 9:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday night.