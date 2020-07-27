Ivica Zubac made a surprise appearance in the LA Clippers' final scrimmage game on Monday afternoon, taking the floor with the rest of the starters and logging 13 minutes of action.

He looked winded at times, but was a consistent presence on the glass and finished with a team-high six rebounds in LA's 102-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

After the game, Zubac told reporters why it took him so long to make it down to the NBA campus in Orlando: A positive coronavirus test.

"I know no one has said it, but I had the virus," Zubac said. "I tested positive the week before the Fourth of July... I felt a little tired for two or three days, but after that, I was good."

Zubac is the second Clippers player known to test positive for COVID-19 along with Landry Shamet, who contracted it around the same time Zu did. Fortunately, his symptoms were relatively mild, as the big man experienced fatigue and a loss of smell.

Now that he's in the bubble, the Clippers are one step closer to having their full rotation of centers available for the upcoming seeding games.

Montrezl Harrell is likely back in Orlando and quarantining after tending to a family emergency, though his status hasn't been confirmed.

In the meantime, Joakim Noah has been holding it down as the team's primary big. He made his LA Clippers debut in the team's first scrimmage game against the Orlando Magic, and he's looked impressive so far. His passing and decision-making have been on display, and he had a strong defensive performance against the Washington Wizards, recording five blocks and six rebounds in 22 minutes.

Although Zu's time on the floor was limited on Monday, there's a good chance he starts in LA's opening-night contest with the Los Angeles Lakers this Thursday.