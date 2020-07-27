AllClippers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Ivica Zubac Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Early July

Garrett Chorpenning

Ivica Zubac made a surprise appearance in the LA Clippers' final scrimmage game on Monday afternoon, taking the floor with the rest of the starters and logging 13 minutes of action.

He looked winded at times, but was a consistent presence on the glass and finished with a team-high six rebounds in LA's 102-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

After the game, Zubac told reporters why it took him so long to make it down to the NBA campus in Orlando: A positive coronavirus test.

"I know no one has said it, but I had the virus," Zubac said. "I tested positive the week before the Fourth of July... I felt a little tired for two or three days, but after that, I was good."

Zubac is the second Clippers player known to test positive for COVID-19 along with Landry Shamet, who contracted it around the same time Zu did. Fortunately, his symptoms were relatively mild, as the big man experienced fatigue and a loss of smell.

Now that he's in the bubble, the Clippers are one step closer to having their full rotation of centers available for the upcoming seeding games.

Montrezl Harrell is likely back in Orlando and quarantining after tending to a family emergency, though his status hasn't been confirmed.

In the meantime, Joakim Noah has been holding it down as the team's primary big. He made his LA Clippers debut in the team's first scrimmage game against the Orlando Magic, and he's looked impressive so far. His passing and decision-making have been on display, and he had a strong defensive performance against the Washington Wizards, recording five blocks and six rebounds in 22 minutes.

Although Zu's time on the floor was limited on Monday, there's a good chance he starts in LA's opening-night contest with the Los Angeles Lakers this Thursday.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patrick Beverley returns to NBA Orlando bubble

The LA Clippers almost have a full squad.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Sharpshooter Landry Shamet Arrives in Orlando

It's the first time Shamet has been in the bubble since testing positive for the coronavirus on July 4.

Garrett Chorpenning

Quarantined NBA Players watch team Practices on Zoom

Quarantined Clipper players participate in practices via Zoom

Farbod Esnaashari

What Lou Williams' 10-Day Quarantine Means for the LA Clippers

LA Clippers guard Lou Williams will quarantine for 10 days in Orlando and miss the first two seeding games after picking up food at a gentleman's club in Atlanta.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers' Bench Draws Praise from Doc Rivers in Comeback Win over Wizards

LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers was pleased with the effort the team's second unit put on display in its 105-100 win over the Washington Wizards.

Garrett Chorpenning

Lou Williams Back in NBA Orlando Bubble, Under 10-Day Quarantine

Doc Rivers says Lou Williams is back in the bubble

Farbod Esnaashari

Montrezl Harrell Rejoining LA Clippers in Orlando Bubble

LA Clippers big Montrezl Harrell is on his way back to Orlando to join his team in the NBA bubble.

Garrett Chorpenning

Sources: Ivica Zubac on his way to join LA Clippers in bubble

Sources have confirmed Ivica Zubac is on his way to the bubble.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers' Marcus Morris Sr. to Leave NBA Bubble in September for Birth of Son

The LA Clippers will be down an important role player in the Playoffs.

Garrett Chorpenning

Sources: Lou Williams has left the NBA Orlando bubble

Another Clipper is gone from the bubble

Farbod Esnaashari