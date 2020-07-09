AllClippers
Former Clipper Jamal Crawford to Sign with Brooklyn Nets

Garrett Chorpenning

Former LA Clippers guard and three-time Sixth Man of the Year Award winner Jamal Crawford will finish the season with the Brooklyn Nets, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

Crawford had been out of the NBA since the end of the 2018-2019 campaign, when he capped off his 19th season in the league with a 51-point performance for the Phoenix Suns. Now, he'll be joining a Nets squad in desperate need of a scorer.

Brooklyn has been hit harder by the coronavirus than any other franchise in the NBA, as Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan and Taurean Prince will all be forced to sit out of the restart after contracting the virus. Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Wilson Chandler and Nic Claxton also will not be traveling to the bubble, either for personal reasons or due to injury.

Obviously the Nets shouldn't expect to win a lot of games in the bubble, but the addition of Crawford should at least make for some more entertaining play. The 40-year-old is known for his impressive handle and ability to score in bunches.

As a member of the Clippers from 2012 to 2017, Crawford averaged 15.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in just under 28 minutes per contest. He was named Sixth Man of the Year twice while playing for Los Angeles; once in 2014 and again in 2016.

Off the court, Crawford has been described as "one of the realest guys in the NBA" and has become a favorite among fans of virtually every team he's played for.

There's a good chance he drops a 30-piece on a few teams while the Nets are still hanging around in the bubble, so Crawford will be someone to keep an eye on. Clippers fans should be sure to tune-in to LA's matchup with Brooklyn on August 9 to catch a glimpse in case this ends up being his final stint in the league.

Former LA Clippers swingman Sindarius Thornwell signed a deal to return to the NBA this week as well. "Sin City" will suit up for the New Orleans Pelicans, who will face-off with the Clippers on August 1.

