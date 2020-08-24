JaMychal Green: We're Trying to Get PG Out of His Head

Much has been made about Paul George's struggles in the 2020 Playoffs — and rightfully so.

Through the first four games of the LA Clippers' series with the Dallas Mavericks, the All-Star forward is averaging 15.3 points and shooting 29.0% from the field and 22.2% from three-point range. Those numbers are obviously well below-average for George, who just can't seem to get himself out of this funk.

During his media availability on Monday, teammate JaMychal Green expressed his confidence in George's ability, but said the team is working to help him clear his mind.

"We just keep trying to keep PG out of his head, try to block out the social media, the fans, and just get back to playing ball," Green said. "We need him to get back to the high-level basketball he's capable of playing, and I feel like he's just in his head, so we just try to tell him that we need him, we know what he can do, and just show it."

George hasn't seemed right since Game 2 of the series. He was huge in his debut, pouring in 27 points and sinking a dagger three-pointer late in the fourth quarter that essentially gave the Clippers the win, but has struggled to reach that same level of production.

Even George's shot selection has been questionable, as he passed up several wide-open three-pointers in Game 4 and settled for contested midrange jumpers instead. All year long, those shots were instant buckets for him.

All of George's teammates have been supportive of him, including Kawhi Leonard, who said PG's time is coming after LA's crushing Game 4 defeat. On Monday, Landry Shamet said he's going to drop 40 in a game soon.

Only one thing seems certain at this point: The LA Clippers will have a hard time closing this series out without George at his best.

The team is missing the smooth three-point shooting, aggressive drives to the rim and physical defense that George put on display all season long, and it shows. This first-round series is now guaranteed to go to at least six games, and the Clippers very easily could have been up 3-1 right now had they sustained their 21-point lead in Game 4.

George's next opportunity to get going will come this Tuesday, Aug. 25, when LA and Dallas take the floor for Game 5.